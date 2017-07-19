Guan Eng says Gurney Wharf not ‘his gift’ to Penang

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said he had never said the public park project off the coast of Gurney Drive was ‘his gift’ to the people of Penang, saying it was a sincere gift by the Penang state government. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 19 — The Gurney Wharf project is not a “gift” from Lim Guan Eng, the Penang chief minister said today in response to Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

Lim told reporters he had never said the public park project off the coast of Gurney Drive was “his gift” to the people of Penang.

“Salleh is wrong to say I had claimed the Gurney Wharf project is Guan Eng’s sincere gift to the people of Penang.

“Unlike Salleh Said Keruak, I did not say it is my gift, I said it is a sincere gift to the people of Penang by the Penang government,” he said.

Lim was responding to Salleh who claimed Gurney Wharf was “Guan Eng’s gift”, and that DAP leaders should stop criticising him for saying Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project is a gift by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to Malaysians.

The Penang lawmaker reminded Salleh that the MRT project is different from Gurney Wharf, explaining that the latter was built on reclaimed land to ensure more green spaces are created.