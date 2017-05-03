Guan Eng: ‘Racist’ Penang MCA chief trying to label Penang as anti-Chinese

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pic) demanded to know why Umno and PAS did not take action or criticised MCA chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng for his racist statement questioning the state government’s increased allocations for Islamic affairs. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 3 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has labelled state MCA chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng as “racist” over the latter’s comments that the state government is anti-Chinese.

The Penang lawmaker accused Tan of blaming the Pakatan Harapan state government for increasing allocations for Islamic affairs development in the state and sidelining the ethnic Chinese in the state.

“He has refused to deny that he blamed the state government for taking Chinese votes while increasing allocations for Islamic affairs. It is a racist statement,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said there was nothing wrong in the state government increasing allocations for Islamic affairs by 100 per cent from RM249 million (between 1999 and 2007) to RM457.05 million (between 2008 and 2016).

“I regret that when we increase the allocations for Islamic affairs, he used this to play racial issue, he’s a racist, a Penang MCA chairman, he only represents Chinese, not Malaysians,” Lim added.

He claimed that Tan had used the state’s total allocations for Islamic affairs and used it to “prove” that the state government only helped the Malays.

Lim demanded to know why Umno and PAS did not take action or criticised Tan for his racist statement questioning the state government’s increased allocations for Islamic affairs.

“When MCA criticised us as anti-islam, PAS kept quiet, this shows that the party doesn’t speaks truth, PAS is like BN, main fitnah, clearly double standards,” he said.

Lim pointed out that Umno and PAS had on numerous occasions accused the Pakatan state government of being “anti-Islam” and “anti-Malay”.

“So, on one side, we are being accused as anti-Chinese by MCA and on another side, we are accused of being anti-Islam and anti-Malay by Umno, and now PAS,” he said.

He said this is a political game by Barisan Nasional in making baseless accusations against the Pakatan Harapan state government.

Lim was referring to parts of Tan’s speech the latter made in February.

When contacted, Tan refused to respond to Lim’s allegations.

“I don’t want to comment on what he said,” he said.

He admitted to making such comments during a Chinese New Year event back in February.

“It wasn’t a statement, I said it in a speech, and yes, I said that the Chinese are on the losing end,” he said.

It was reported that Tan had accused the state government of taking Chinese votes but only took care of Malays so the Chinese were the ones in the losing end.