Guan Eng questions apparent discrepancies in final redelineation report

Lim wants the EC to explain why there are differences between the proposed redrawing of constituency boundaries and the report which will be tabled next week. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 23 — DAP’s Lim Guan Eng demanded today an explanation from the Election Commission (EC) as to why there were differences between its final redelineation report and what was proposed earlier.

The Penang lawmaker said he had yet to see the embargoed redelineation report, but details of the report were available online.

“From what I know, the redelineation report did not adhere to what was previously proposed for some states and this raised some questions over the report submitted,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

Lim, who is Bagan MP, wants the EC to explain why there are differences between the proposed redrawing of constituency boundaries and the report which will be tabled next week.

“We want to know why the EC did this. I am sure the ministers will defend the EC in this matter and this puts their integrity as an independent body in question,” he said.

Three volumes of the redelineation report were released to MPs yesterday, but the contents of the report are embargoed until March 28 when it will be tabled in Parliament.

However, soft copies of the report are available online after being uploaded onto a website.