Guan Eng, Phang seek to declare part of corruption law unconstitutional

Gobind Singh Deo said the constitutionality of Section 62 of MACC Act has never been tested before this. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 6 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and businesswoman Phang Li Koon have filed motions to declare Section 62 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 unconstitutional.

Phang, through her lawyer Datuk V. Sithambaran, filed the motion two days ago while Lim did so via his defence team led by Gobind Singh Deo today.

Justice Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail fixed February 6 to hear the motions, stressing that she wants the matter to be disposed of before the corruption trial for both Lim and Phang starts in March.

“The Act has been around for a long time, the Section 62 has been there for a long time, it can’t be changed as the court only functions to interpret it, but it is within the defence’s right to file this motion,” she said.

Section 62 provides that the accused has to submit the statement of defence to the prosecution and be tendered as part of the evidence for the defence.

Hadhariah then gave the defence and prosecution one month to file the relevant notices and documents for the motion.

She pointed out that Lim and Phang’s corruption case has already dragged for over six months.

“We seem to continue talking, talking, talking… I think the less talk the better; I want the trial to start as soon as possible so I want to state here that the trial date set for March will not be changed,” she said.

Gobind told reporters later that the section requires a defence statement even before the trial begins, which may impinge on an individual’s “constitutional right to remain silent”.

Earlier in court, Hadhariah also asked the prosecution led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Masri Mohd Daud whether the 13,000 documents in 35 bundles for the case have been completed and handed over.

She said there appeared to be no progress on the matter since she took over the case in November.

DPP Masri Mohd Daud told the court that all 13,000 documents for the case is now completed. — Picture by KE Ooi

Masri responded to say that the documents were complete and have been delivered to the defence, but not to the judge as the prosecution did not want to prejudice her views, a concern that Hadhariah rejected.

“I don’t have any prejudice, I don’t lean on any side, everything is a straight line. I am asking because the bundle of documents have been pending for so long, I didn’t see it so I’m asking out of curiosity,” Hadhariah said.

Gobind confirmed that he received all the documents today.

Hadhariah then reminded both sides that she will brook no further delays.

Today is the case management of the two corruption charges against Lim and one against Phang. Both accused were absent today, but were represented by their lawyers.

Lim was charged with using his public office or position to obtain gratification for himself and his wife, Betty Chew, by approving an application by Magnificent Emblem to convert agricultural land to residential purpose during a state planning committee meeting on July 18, 2014.

Lim is alleged to have used his position to obtain gratification by purchasing his house from Phang at RM2.8 million, which was below the property’s market value of RM4.27 million on July 28, 2015.

Phang was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code for abetting Lim on July 28 last year in regards to his purchase of the house on Pinhorn Road from her for RM2.8 million which was below the market value or RM4.27 million whereby Lim had allegedly committed an offense under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Phang’s case will also be heard at the same time as Lim’s cases.

Trial for the cases have been fixed for March 27 to 31, April 10 to 14, April 24 to 28, May 15 to 19, May 29 to June 2, June 13 to 16 and July 17 to 21.