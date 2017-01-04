Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:14 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Guan Eng: Only 13pc of Penang revenue from land sales

Wednesday January 4, 2017
01:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shopThe Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Charleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorryCharleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry

The Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleepThe Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleep

The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Lim stressed that the RM500 million public and affordable housing fund was taken out of the RM658 million in land sales by the state government. ― Picture by KE OoiLim stressed that the RM500 million public and affordable housing fund was taken out of the RM658 million in land sales by the state government. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — The Penang state government received a total revenue of RM4.947 billion since 2008 but only RM658 million or 13 per cent of the total are from land sales revenue, its Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He also said his state administration allocated RM500 million of the land sales revenue to build low-to-medium cost and affordable houses below RM300,000, which meant that only RM158 million was available as contribution towards the accumulated surplus of RM574 million and also towards the RM400 million cash payments under the state's social welfare programmes.

“I wish to assert that Penang would have recorded RM1,074 million in accumulated surplus since 2008 if RM500 million had not been allocated for the public and affordable housing fund,” he said in a statement.

He stressed that the RM500 million public and affordable housing fund was taken out of the RM658 million in land sales by the state government.

“This clearly shows that land sales was not the reason for the annual surpluses of the state government,” he added.

Lim was responding to Gerakan federal lawmaker Liang Teck Meng who had questioned the Penang lawmaker’s calculations for the state's budget surpluses and its land sales revenues.

He told Liang that "no special maths" was employed by the state government and that all the figures are verified, acknowledged and certified by the annual Auditor-General's Reports.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline