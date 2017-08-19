Guan Eng keeps blaming BN for illegal factory controversy

Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng has insisted that illegal factories and structures in the state were a legacy issue. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Lim Guan Eng today insisted Barisan Nasional was responsible for the illegal factories in the state, nearly ten years after he became Penang’s chief minister.

Rejecting criticism of his administration's approach to the problem, Lim maintained that illegal factories and structures there were a legacy issue.

“This illegal situation inherited from BN is our dilemma. It is not easy but we have opted for a humane solution that will take time to resolve. If BN disagrees, then explain why you failed to demolish them when they were in power in 2008,” he said in a statement.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, also pressed the state BN to declare if it supported his administration's approach or the wholesale demolition of all illegal structures in Penang.

He previously said his government's policy was to find “amicable solutions” to illegal factories and demolition was the last resort, although it is unclear what this entails or how long before authorities decide that demolition is justified.

Penang BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow yesterday accused Lim's administration of shirking its responsibility in the issue, noting that the authority now rested with his administration and not the BN, which has no power to decide anything in the state.

The state government is under pressure over an illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu that residents said was polluting the river and surrounding areas.

PKR assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin said she received so much criticism for raising the matter that she may not defend her seat in the next election.

Penang exco Phee Boon Poh, the factory’s manager, and a director had been arrested over the illegal factory last week.