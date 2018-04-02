Guan Eng: ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ proves high living cost due to GST

Lim told Malaysians not to be duped if the Barisan Nasional were to later promise a revision to the GST rate in its election pledge. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriGEORGE TOWN, April 2 — Putrajaya’s “Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat” is proof that the cost of living is high due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng insisted today.

Lim claimed the federal government’s sale campaign was to detract from the high prices of goods due to the 6 per cent consumption tax.

“By organising this campaign, it only means they are admitting that the prices of things are too high now,” he said.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general was commenting on a recent “Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat” in Kepala Batas on mainland Penang that was organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism and attended by thousands seeking to buy household items and groceries, including chicken and eggs, priced below market value.

The Bagan MP claimed the sale campaign would not win over Malaysians as they were aware that prices were inflated allegedly due to the GST.

He then told Malaysians not to be duped if the Barisan Nasional were to later promise a revision to the GST rate in its election pledge.

“There is no use revising because as long as GST is there, it will go up, so don’t be tricked by BN,” he said.

He pointed to Singapore’s revision of its GST rate, which was initially set at 3 per cent but has since been increased to 6 per cent.

“Singapore’s economy is good so they can afford it but we can’t afford it here,” Lim said.