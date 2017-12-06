Guan Eng: It’s Umno vs the people of Malaysia, not just DAP

Lim Guan Eng asserted the the Barisan Nasional anchor party will be facing the people of Malaysia in the elections, not its political foes. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaGEORGE TOWN, Dec 6 — Umno is on the wrong track if it thinks it is going up against DAP in the general elections, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

He asserted the the Barisan Nasional (BN) anchor party will be facing the people of Malaysia in the elections, not its political foes.

“It is not Umno versus DAP, it is Umno versus the people of Malaysia. DAP is only one of the four component parties in Pakatan Harapan,” Lim who is also Penang chief minister told a news conference at his office here.

The Bagan MP was responding to news reports of Umno leaders, notably its women chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, singling out DAP as a threat to Malay political rule.

“It is easy for them to blame non-Malays and non-Muslims and pit them against the Malays and the Muslims. Just like Zunar, we are easily bullied and they will always try to bully those who are easily bullied,” he said, referring to a controversial political cartoonist.

Zunar whose real name is Zulkiflee Anwar Ulhaque has been arrested and charged several times over his caricatures and artworks of government leaders.

Lim said the DAP is willing to face challenges in the elections and hoped that Malaysians will stand up to stop Umno and BN’s alleged bullying and arrogance by changing the government.

In her speech addressing Wanita Umno delegates at its general assembly in Kuala Lumpur earlier today, Shahrizat suggested that the Malays could “lose it all” if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance—of which DAP is a component—were to win federal power.

Lim also expressed shock over photoshopped photographs of him and other PH leaders being displayed in an exhibition at the Umno general assembly in the Putra World Trade Centre.

“This showed that Umno is bankrupt of issues that they have to use this, use racial and religious issues in their congress,” he said.

Zunar who was present at the press conference with Lim, said accused the authorities of double standards by allowing Umno to display caricatures that insulted racial and religious sensitivities.

“They also exhibited photoshopped photographs of Opposition leaders by placing their heads on other bodies and this was allowed and yet, others have been arrested for doing this is with photographs of other leaders,” he said.

He pointed out that he was arrested five times and slapped with nine different charges over his political caricatures, which were often mocking leaders in the BN administration but the cartoonists were allowed to do the same against federal Opposition leaders without any repercussions.