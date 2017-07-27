Guan Eng is chief in Pakatan Harapan’s leadership line-up for Penang

Pakatan Harapan today named secretary-general Lim Guan Eng as the chairman for Penang. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 27 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced its leadership line-up in Penang today, naming DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng as the state chairman.

The federal Opposition pact named four people as vice-chairmen: DAP’s Chow Kon Yeow, PKR’s Datuk Mansor Othman, Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Marzuki Yahya.

“With the formation of the state PH, we can register under one logo that the public can recognize,” Chow said at a press conference announcing the line-up here.

He said the state PH will begin discussions on seat allocations in the run-up to its convention on September 24, which will be held at Seberang Perai.

He added that they aim to keep Penang under PH rule and make their way to Putrajaya.

Chow will be leading the state PH manifesto committee while PKR’s Mustafa Kamal Mohd Yusoff is state PH elections machinery director.

The other state PH appointments are; Lim Siew Khim (DAP) as the head of its women’s wingc, Wong Hon Wai (DAP) as secretary, Jagdeep Singh Deo (DAP) as treasurer and Dr Afif Bahardin (PKR) as information chief and youth chief.

The positions were affirmed by the national PH presidential council on July 13.

Guan Eng said the formation of Penang PH will help all four parties, especially PPBM, deepen their relationship as a coalition.