Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:23 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Guan Eng denies including land sale proceeds for Penang surplus

Monday January 2, 2017
02:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Startups take aim at dronesThe Edit: Startups take aim at drones

The Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your MazdaThe Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your Mazda

The Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 millionThe Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 million

The Edit: Volvo overtaken in SwedenThe Edit: Volvo overtaken in Sweden

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng explained proceeds from the sale of state land was channelled to the Public and Affordable Housing Fund. — Picture by KE OoiPenang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng explained proceeds from the sale of state land was channelled to the Public and Affordable Housing Fund. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Penang’s annual fiscal surplus is not due to land sale by the state government, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim explained that the proceeds from the sale of state land was channelled to the state’s Public and Affordable Housing Fund.

In a statement, he said that the state’s accumulated surplus since 2008 would have been RM 1.074 billion had the Public and Affordable Housing Fund did not receive the funds.

“This RM500 million Public & Affordable Housing Fund was taken out of the RM658 million in land sales by the state government, clearly showing that land sales was not the reason for the annual surpluses of the state government, which amounted to RM574 million since 2008,” he said.

Lim also said that land sale only contributed to 13 per cent of Penang’s total revenue since 2008.

“In other words, since 2008 only RM158 million was available as contribution towards accumulated surplus of RM574 million, and towards establishing a welfare state where over RM400 million has been paid out as cash payments to 1.6 million Penangites and schools,” he added.

Lim also said that the DAP-run state government had sold less land compared to the previous Barisan Nasional administration, and also obtained better value for it.

“The previous government had also conducted land sales on a much larger scale selling 3,661 acres compared to only 106.1 acres under the present state government,” he said.

“And yet the present state government brought in a higher sum of RM1.1102 billion from the sale of 106.1 acres of land due to our open competitive tender system,” he added.

Lim also said that the state government is proud of its “sterling” performance in recording annual surpluses, which he said had helped the state reduce its debts by 90 per cent since 2008.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline