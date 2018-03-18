Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Guan Eng declines debate and I’m a coward? MCA deputy asks

Sunday March 18, 2018
06:01 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong is puzzled as to why he has been called a coward when it is Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng who has refused to debate him over the Penang undersea tunnel project. — Picture by KE OoiDatuk Seri Wee Ka Siong is puzzled as to why he has been called a coward when it is Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng who has refused to debate him over the Penang undersea tunnel project. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong is puzzled as to why he has been called a coward when it is Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng who has refused to debate him over the Penang undersea tunnel project.

“Lim Guan Eng’s latest statement says I should ‘stop my cowardly lies but seek truth from facts’ over the Penang Tunnel. He is the one who refuse to accept to debate me on the tunnel and I am a coward?

“And how do I seek truth from facts when the Chief Minister himself refuses to debate me in public so that that both of us can help the public separate truth from lies?” the MCA deputy president said in a statement today.

Wee added that Guan Eng should be brave and accept the debate challenge, even though his father Lim Kit Siang had labelled the MCA man a “ninja assassin”.

“I can assure Guan Eng that I have never received any training in my life to be either a ninja or an assassin,” he said.

Wee has repeatedly called on the Penang CM to debate him, claiming that the latter failed to address concerns surrounding the controversial RM6.3 million undersea tunnel project.

