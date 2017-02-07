Guan Eng dares Ku Nan to debate federalising Penang

Lim was referring to Tengku Adnan’s suggestion that Penang be made a federal territory in order to care of the Malays in the state. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 7 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has challenged Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor to a debate on the Cabinet minister’s suggestion to make Penang a federal territory.

The Penang lawmaker dared the Federal Territories minister to debate with him openly on television stations RTM and TV3 on the issue.

“Is it good for Penang? Why must it be Penang under federal territory? Why can’t it be other states such as Kelantan and Sabah? Are they also going to be turned into federal territories too?” he asked.

Lim was referring to Tengku Adnan’s suggestion that Penang be made a federal territory in order to care of the Malays in the state, whom he claimed were neglected by the Pakatan state government.

“The proposal does not make sense at all. It is treason to Penang; we strongly reject any plans to turn Penang into a federal territory.

“If Penang becomes a federal territory, the governor, the chief minister, the excos will be gone. We will only have MPs and this is a big threat to the sovereignty of Malaysia and the rights of Penangites,” he said.

“We will fight it all out,” he added.

He said this is why the state launched the “I love Penang” campaign to “fight the proposal with love” and for Penang to stand up in support of the campaign.