Guan Eng cries foul over GST for traditional medicine

Lim said it is not right for users to pay GST for traditional medicines when they are consuming it for health purposes. — Picture by Saw Siow FengGEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — The federal government should exempt traditional medicines from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as they are for health purposes, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said Western medicine was spared the 6 per cent GST charge but not traditional Chinese herbal medicine or local herbal ingredients like Tongkat Ali.

“This is discrimination because traditional medicines are also used for health purposes just like the western medicines,” he told a press conference here after handing over RM12,000 to the Che Hoon Khor Moral Uplifting Society.

Lim said the non-governmental organisation used RM200,000 worth of traditional medicines and had to pay RM12,000 in GST.

“This is why we are giving them the contribution. It is to cover the GST costs,” he said.

The controversial consumption tax was introduced on April 1, 2015 on most goods and services in the country with only certain exemptions for items largely deemed as essential.