Guan Eng claims ‘disastrous’ for Penang if BN retakes state in GE

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng warns Penang people to be careful for a BN takeover will mean 'everything will be gone, finished.' ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 18 — Penangites will lose their rights and face a darker future if the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition succeeds in defeating the Pakatan Harapan state administration at the next general elections, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general was responding to a “series of articles in Malay newspapers” suggesting his party was heading towards a downfall, saying it meant the BN would win back Penang.

“If DAP was to collapse, it means PKR will go also and this means BN will take back Penang.

“If BN takes back Penang, imagine what will happen. All will be gone and lost, the new Komtar will revert back to the old, a clean Penang will revert to dirty, green to botak, from no water cuts to water rationing.

“So Penang people, better be careful. If BN takes over, it will be disastrous to all of us,” he told a press conference at his office.

Lim further claimed a sweeping BN victory in the state will also mean that Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor's dream for Penang be made a federal territory will come true.

“The people's rights will be gone. Everything will be gone, finished,” he added.