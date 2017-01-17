Guan Eng accuses Putrajaya, media of double standards

Lim Guan Eng said Penang and federal Opposition leaders have frequently been targeted in any issues.while those in the ruling government like Lau get off scot-free. — file pictureGEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 ― DAP’s Lim Guan Eng has again accused the federal government of practising double standards, citing inaction on a Gerakan leader who allegedly criticised religious schools.

The Penang lawmaker said Penang and federal Opposition leaders have frequently been targeted in any issues.while those in the ruling government like Lau get off scot-free.

“The Gerakan leader had insulted government-funded religious schools and yet, nothing happened to him,” he said in a press conference this morning, referring to Gerakan vice-president Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

Lim said if a federal Opposition leader had said this, action would be taken against him immediately.

“This is clearly double standards,” he said.

Several days ago, Lau reportedly said religious schools were likely to threaten unity in the country.

He retracted the statement a day later and explained that he had only wanted the government to heighten measures to prevent external extremist ideas and views from penetrating religious schools.

When told that Lau had retracted his statement, Lim said others who had retracted and apologised for their statements still had to go to jail.

“They tweeted something against [Prime Minister Datuk Seri] Najib [Razak], they apologised and yet they still get jailed,” he claimed, but did not mention who he was referring to.

Lim also criticised the media, pointing to the massive forest clearing in Kelantan that could be the cause of floods in the state as reported in Sinar Harian.

“Kelantan has cleared 45,000 ha of forests and only replanted 10 ha, but this was not highly publicised by the media.

“Instead, the media play up the 16 trees being relocated in Penang,” he said.

He said 200,000 ha of forest land in Kelantan was now under threat, but this issue was not widely publicised and no groups had spoken out against it.

“Why is it that only Penang is picked on? This is malicious intent,” he claimed.