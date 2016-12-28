Guan Eng accepts The Star’s retraction and apology

Lim's special legal officer, Raja Syarafina Raja Shuib said today that the retraction and apology by the local English-language newspaper was published on December 25 had referred to new charges against her boss relating to the sale of Taman Manggis land issue. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 28 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has accepted The Star's retraction and apology for an article published on July 17 titled Snap election for Penang? by columnist Joceline Tan.

"It must be emphasised that the Penang Chief Minister has been the target of a concerted and concentrated effort to malign and defame him with all sorts of preposterous lies to sully his reputation and tarnish his standing amongst the public," she said in a statement.

She added that while the published statements were and remain inaccurate, Lim has graciously accepted the retraction and apology and hoped there would be no similar incidents in future.

She advised journalists to use only actual facts and figures instead of reporting irresponsible inaccuracies.

The Star’s retraction and apology had stated that “…the said Article contains statements that are inaccurate in relation to the Chief Minister of Penang, YAB Lim Guan Eng. We unequivocally retract those statements and apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused to the Chief Minister of Penang.”