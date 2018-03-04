Gua Musang Orang Asli claim victory as loggers leave

The Orang Asli have put up blockades to prevent loggers from entering designated areas. — Bernama picGUA MUSANG, March 4 — The Orang Asli community which organised three blockades in Pos Simpor here has claimed that loggers have started taking out their machinery from the affected areas.

Resident Jefri Berkut said so far 20 equipment including lorries have been allowed to leave the area these past few days.

“However, only lorries without load have been allowed to leave; this is a victory because we have been able to put pressure on the logging companies.

“The blockades have also not prevented other vehicles from passing through the road, including those belonging to government departments or are private-owned if they have business in other Orang Asli villages,” he told reporters here today.

An Orang Asli resident from Kuala Wok, Jimi Angah said he was relieved that the logging companies have stopped work as they were only destroying the environment.

“It looks like the loggers have accepted the blockades we set up,” he said.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Kelantan Jaringan Orang Asal SeMalaysia (JARINGAN), Mustafa Along said the organisation has not made a decision to stop the blockades despite comments from various parties.

He said this was to put pressure on the logging companies to stop work in the affected areas. — Bernama