Group urge local authorities to provide strategic locations for food truck businesses

People queue to buy lunch from a food truck in downtown Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Malay Traders and Entrepreneurs Association Malaysia (Perdasama) urged the local government authorities to provide strategic locations for food truck operators to carry out their business.

Its president Datuk Moehamad Izat Emir said the food truck business had the potential to grow.

“The business is not only limited to food but, other items as well. This is also a way out for graduates who could not find placement in job market to start a business and to earn a living,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said Perdasama, via its several branches had also started its own businesses such as car boot sales and food truck. — Bernama