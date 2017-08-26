Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Group urge local authorities to provide strategic locations for food truck businesses

Saturday August 26, 2017
07:58 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Bowlers grab double to put Malaysia at 68 gold at SEA GamesBowlers grab double to put Malaysia at 68 gold at SEA Games

Man United’s Paul Pogba wins Europa League’s Best Player awardMan United’s Paul Pogba wins Europa League’s Best Player award

PAS chief claims cleared of wrongdoing over ‘Amanat Hadi’PAS chief claims cleared of wrongdoing over ‘Amanat Hadi’

ProjekMMO: Siapa pelakon ‘lesap’ filem arahan Jurey Rosli?ProjekMMO: Siapa pelakon ‘lesap’ filem arahan Jurey Rosli?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

People queue to buy lunch from a food truck in downtown Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPeople queue to buy lunch from a food truck in downtown Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Malay Traders and Entrepreneurs Association Malaysia (Perdasama) urged the local government authorities to provide strategic locations for food truck operators to carry out their business.

Its president Datuk Moehamad Izat Emir said the food truck business had the potential to grow.

“The business is not only limited to food but, other items as well. This is also a way out for graduates who could not find placement in job market to start a business and to earn a living,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said Perdasama, via its several branches had also started its own businesses such as car boot sales and food truck. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline