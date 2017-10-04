Group says not wrong to play Umno song in school

GPolitics are not officially allowed in local schools and universities, and laws were only recently relaxed to allow tertiary students to participate in political activities. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GMPS) has defended a primary school in Putrajaya where students sang Umno’s song, saying the Malay nationalist party was party of the nation’s history.

GPMS president Zamri Mohd Isa suggested that the school may have made students sing the political party’s song so they could “know what is Umno”.

"In the history subject in schools, in the history textbook, it is stated that Umno too was one of the party which also contributed to independence,” he said.

"This is a historical fact which we cannot change. Of course we acknowledge it's Umno, MCA and MIC (which contributed to Malaysia's independence).”

News portal Malaysiakini yesterday reported that students of SK Putrajaya Presint 14(1) chanted "Hidup Umno" and waved the party's flags when receiving Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

According to the portal, the event was for a “class decoration and performance” competition with the theme "Umno and independence #Negaraku".