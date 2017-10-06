Group: Only judges can revoke urologist’s Maal Hijrah award

Dr Azhar Amir Hamzah was one of eight recipients presented the award by the Penang Malay Association (Pemenang) in conjunction with Maal Hijrah celebrations on September 21.

Pemenang president Tan Sri Mohd Yusoff Latif said they were unaware of the rumours surrounding Dr Azhar’s career prior to giving him the award.

“I only got to know of this today (yesterday) when I received hundreds of phone calls from association members and media. We had no idea,” he said.

He said Pemenang has no plans to make Dr Azhar return the award because there was little or no truth in the news report.

“We have handed him the award which we cannot just take it back.

“If the rumours are found to be true, the panel of judges may have to convene again to decide on the next course of action.”

He clarified Dr Azhar was chosen a recipient because of his many contributions in the medical field over the past 15 years, as listed on his nomination letter.

“We received the letter and agreed he is deserving. Apart from helping people professionally, he also does a lot of volunteer work. He’s also known to have given lectures on urology across the country,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff said although he does not know Dr Azhar personally, he has established a long friendship with the former’s parents as they have been life members of the association for “tens of years”.

“I don’t know much about him but I know his parents. They are a lovely and sociable couple whom local Penangites look up to,” he said.

The umbrella body for medical fraternity strongly rubbished the claims of misconduct surrounding Dr Azhar, attributing the reports to professional jealousy.

Malaysia Medical Association (MMA) dismissed claims that a renowned local urologist was involved in misconduct during his international fellowship in Australia between June 2015 and 2016.

“The report may have been an attempt to sully the doctor’s name,” MMA president Dr Ravindran R. Naidu said.

“This doctor is well known in his field and therefore we doubt much of this is true. However, there is always two sides to a story. This may be due to professional jealousy,” he told Malay Mail.

When asked if there was any attempt to clarify with Dr Azhar himself, Dr Ravindran said MMA does not entertain rumours and would only take action if and when necessary.

“We do not act unless it is sent to us as a complaint in writing,” he said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam said Dr Azhar will be subjected to the ethical principles of the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) as a registered member.

He admitted he was not aware of the news but added the ministry would probe the matter if a formal complaint was made against the urologist.

“After investigations, if any, the same rules will apply to those who practise on Malaysian soil because it is an issue of ethics and professionalism,” he said.

Dr Azhar is currently at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, as the head of the urology unit.

Efforts to reach HUSM and Dr Azhar before press time proved futile.