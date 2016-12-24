Group expects 10pc hike in child care fees

Child care centre fees will likely increase by 10 per cent next year. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Child care centre fees will likely increase by 10 per cent next year due to the minimum wage hike earlier this year, a group said.

Selangor Association of Child Care Centre president Mahanom Basri was reported in The Star as saying that an increase in the fee structure would depend on the type of centre and other miscellaneous expenditures incurred on a monthly basis.

“It won’t be a lot, but there will definitely be an increase...between five and 10 per cent.

“Quality facilities require money so I hope parents are ready to pay for them,” she was quoted as saying.

For example, she said a 10 per cent increase would mean increasing fees from RM300 to RM330 per child.

In the news report, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun was reported as saying that she would write in to the local councils to see if business licenses for child care centres can treated as a community service, rather than a commercial business.

“By doing so, they can reduce the licensing fee. We will be looking at the ratio; such as how many children should be cared by one minder without compromising on safety.

“Child care service is important and the demand is big. Many families have both parents working so we need to have a strong child care service,” she was quoted as saying.

The Minimum Wages Order 2016 (MWO 2016) came into effect on July 1 with minimum wages set according to regions — RM1,000 per month or RM4.81 per hour for Peninsular Malaysia, and RM920 per month or RM4.42 per hour for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.