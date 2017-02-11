Group calls for speedy appointment to vacant judicial commission

Proham’s Datuk Kuthubul Zaman Bukhari pointed out that the mandate for the previous four JAC members expired two days ago, but that there has yet to be any word of their replacements. — Picture by Siow Saw FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Citing public interest, the Society for the Promotion of Human Rights Malaysia (Proham) urged today Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to expedite the consultation and appointment of four new members to the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC).

Proham chairman Datuk Kuthubul Zaman Bukhari pointed out that the mandate for the previous four JAC members expired two days ago, but that there has yet to be any word of their replacements or even a consultation with the country’s three legal bodies for their appointment as required by law.

“It is disheartening to note that the process of consultation has not started given the importance of such appointments,” he said in a statement.

For the past two terms, the four prominent public figures who sat on the JAC were former Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Haidar Mohd Noor; former Federal Court judge Tan Sri Sulong Matjeraie; and former Court of Appeal judges Datuk Tee Ah Sing and Datuk T. Selventhiranathan.

They were first appointed in 2013, but their second term expired February 9.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Apandi Ali said he had not been consulted on the new JAC members as at last Monday, The Star reported, adding that the incumbent Malaysian Bar chairman Steven Thiru, president of the Sarawak Advocates Association Ranbir Singh Sangha, and Sabah Law Association president Brenndon Keith Soh gave similar replies when contacted.

Kuthubul reminded the PM of his duty under Section 5(1)(f) of the Judicial Commission Act 2009, which required he consult the Bar Council of Malaysia, the Sabah Law Association, the Advocates Association of Sarawak and the Attorney-General for their recommendations to the JAC membership.

The former Malaysian Bar president also pointed out that the “eminent persons” selected to sit in the JAC have an important role to ensure transparency in all judicial appointments.

“This is to ensure that those appointed are truly independent of the Executive and the Judiciary,” he added.

The JAC was set up during the Abdullah administration in a bid to reform and restore public confidence in the the judiciary’s independence, which had been tainted since the late 1980s due to the sacking of the Supreme Court President and five other top judges.