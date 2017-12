Grocer charged with murder

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 27 — A provision shop operator was charged in the Sessions Court here today with the murder of a man this month.

Alemi Azuan Sanip, 29, was accused of killing Chew Kah Chun, 24, at Jalan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas in Bandar Penawar here between 7.30pm on Dec 3 and noon on Dec 4.

The accused, who is married and hails from Felda Air Tawar 4, was unrepresented. No plea was recorded.

Judge Zahilah Mohamad Yusoff fixed Jan 28 for mention and submission of the chemist’s report. — Bernama