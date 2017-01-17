Grease trap rule still a trial, mayor asserts

KL Mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abd Aziz explained that the move to require eateries to install and maintain grease traps for their kitchens is just a ‘trial’. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The move to charge eateries here RM1,500 a year to install and maintain grease traps for their kitchens is a “trial” that may be revised later, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said today.

KL Mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abd Aziz explained that the fee may be amended at the end of the year, when asked about the criticism against the move as well as possibly unfairness to outlets that did not produce any or much grease.

“This is a trial,” he told reporters at a press conference here. “We have to implement this first. And then we will see how it goes.”

He said that the main priority is get eateries to be disciplined in cleaning grease traps.

Amin Nordin previously said the policy that came into effect January 1 was due to failure of many restaurants to clean their grease traps despite DBKL’s reminders.

The installation and maintenance of the grease traps will conducted by the firm that won the open tender for the contract.

The move has caused dissatisfaction among some business owners.