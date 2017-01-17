Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 8:45 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Malaysia

Grease trap rule still a trial, mayor asserts

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday January 17, 2017
06:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Greenpeace slams HSBC for financing palm oil companies in IndonesiaGreenpeace slams HSBC for financing palm oil companies in Indonesia

The Edit: China’s Great Wall Motors launches the Haval H1The Edit: China’s Great Wall Motors launches the Haval H1

ProjekMMO: Tuah klon Che Ta, bisnes tudung larisProjekMMO: Tuah klon Che Ta, bisnes tudung laris

The Edit: Why is Ben Affleck tired of being asked about ‘Batman’?The Edit: Why is Ben Affleck tired of being asked about ‘Batman’?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KL Mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abd Aziz explained that the move to require eateries to install and maintain grease traps for their kitchens is just a ‘trial’. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKL Mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abd Aziz explained that the move to require eateries to install and maintain grease traps for their kitchens is just a ‘trial’. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The move to charge eateries here RM1,500 a year to install and maintain grease traps for their kitchens is a “trial” that may be revised later, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said today.

KL Mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abd Aziz explained that the fee may be amended at the end of the year, when asked about the criticism against the move as well as possibly unfairness to outlets that did not produce any or much grease.

“This is a trial,” he told reporters at a press conference here. “We have to implement this first. And then we will see how it goes.”

He said that the main priority is get eateries to be disciplined in cleaning grease traps.

Amin Nordin previously said the policy that came into effect January 1 was due to failure of many restaurants to clean their grease traps despite DBKL’s reminders.

The installation and maintenance of the grease traps will conducted by the firm that won the open tender for the contract.

The move has caused dissatisfaction among some business owners.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline