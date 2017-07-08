Granting of special leave for infertility treatment proposed

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — It has been proposed that employers grant special leave to their employees who wish to undergo infertility treatment to help them fulfil their hope of having children.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said employers could also give an incentive or special sponsorship of infertility treatment for those with financial constraints as the treatment could be costly.

She said employers could also consider including the cost of subfertility treatment in the list of medical treatments covered under their panel of doctors.

“It is the responsibility of all parties, namely the government, family and employers to provide the space and opportunity for couples with infertility problems to receive treatment,” she said at a ‘Fostering Love, Fulfilling Hope’ programme organised by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) and Selangor and Kuala Lumpur MyEndorsis Association, here, today.

Her speech text was read out LPPKN chairman, Datuk Mariam Mas Yaakob.

Rohani also suggested that the health insurance industry include infertility treatment as an insured medical treatment as all this while it was not considered a disease although the World Health Organisation had defined it as a disease of the reproductive system.

She noted that since 1979, LPPKN had been providing infertility treatment and to date, more than 4,000 pregnancies had been recorded.

“LPPKN has the facilities, expertise and experience in providing subfertility treatment at an affordable cost,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rohani said the total fertility rate in the country was expected to experience a drop to 1.91 per cent by 2020 from 6.7 per cent in 1957.

She said this scenario would see the country having more ageing persons in the years to come compared to before.

“Malaysia is expected to be an ageing nation by 2030, with 15 per cent of its population reaching the age of 60 and above, with the figure projected to reach 24 per cent by 2030 if the infertility issue is not tackled properly,” she said.

The minister said LPPKN had recorded 5,765 new cases and 37,930 repeat cases of subfertility or infertility between 2012 and 2016, which were registered with the board.

She added that 3,186 cases went through subfertility treatment, with 625 (20 per cent) achieving pregnancy. — Bernama