Grandpa, grandson die while crossing well-lit road in Perak

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said that the driver of the four-wheel-drive was heading from the direction of Kampung Gajah towards Jalan Changkat Jong. — Bernama picKAMPUNG GAJAH, Dec 28 — S.Krishnan, 64, and his grandson S.Ugeendrann, 11, were killed after they were hit by a Toyota Hilux car here while crossing the road last night.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the accident happened near KM3.5 of Jalan Kampung Bahagia at about 8.30pm, adding that the driver of the four-wheel-drive was heading from the direction of Kampung Gajah towards Jalan Changkat Jong.

“We believe the two victims were attempting to cross from the right shoulder of the road to the opposite side.

“They were hit by the Hilux, and died at the scene of the incident,” he said in a text message today.

Marzukhi also confirmed that the road where the accident occurred was well-lit.

The senior policeman said the 37-year-old driver was unhurt and has been taken into custody following the accident.

He added that police have applied to remand the driver today.

The case has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.