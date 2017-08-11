Grandfather, father, two uncles nabbed over incest in Sarawak

The police said the four men allegedly involved with incest would be taken to the Serian Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. — Screenshot from Google MapsKUCHING, Aug 11 — The police have detained four farmers to facilitate investigations into a report by a 19-year-old girl who alleged she was raped by her grandfather, father and two uncles since she was 13.

Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the police had initially received a report lodged by a staff at the Serian Hospital in connection with a pregnant teenager who was referred to for examination about 2.30pm today.

He said upon questioning, the girl alleged she had been raped by the men in her family since her early teenage life while her 14-year-old sister subsequently, became a rape victim, as well.

“She also alleged her sister had been raped since she was nine. All incidents occurred at their home in Kampung Daha Seroban, Serian (about 50km from Kuching),” he said in a statement here tonight.

Dev said the police had detained the suspects, aged between 26 and 57, at their house about 3.30pm.

The suspects and the alleged victims had been living under the same roof, he said, adding that the girls did not attend school.

Dev said the four men would be taken to the Serian Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to obtain a remand. — Bernama