Grandad mulls suing bauxite miner for negligence after children drown

Nor Habibah Aidil faints and is given aid by family members moments after her daughter Nureen Ain Juwita Mohd Sharif was buried in Kuantan February 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The family of Nureen Ain Juwita Mohd Shariff who drowned in a disused bauxite mining pool in Pahang yesterday is considering suing the operator, Sinar Harian reported today.

The Malay daily citing the 10-year-old girl’s maternal grandfather Aidil Omar saying the family has not appointed any lawyer yet and will seek advice from their Beserah assemblyman from PAS, Andansura Rabu.

“We will take action against the bauxite operator who neglected to refill the mine, and so endangered the residents.

“We regret the negligence that has claimed three lives, including my grandchild,” the 72-year-old man was quoted saying after burying his granddaughter at the Kampung Sungai Karang Darat Muslim Cemetery in Kuantan this morning.

Nureen was one of three children who drowned while trying to save a friend’s pants which had floated away when their group of five played in the disused mining pool at Taman Sungai Karang Jaya yesterday.

The other two victims were siblings Salsabila Zuhairi, 12, and her seven-year-old brother Mahathir Mohamad.

According to Sinar Harian, Nureen’s funeral was attended by some 200 people. She was buried next to her paternal grandfather.

Nureen is reported to be the sole daughter of Nor Habibah Aidil and the youngest in the family.

Her grandfather recalled seeing her last at 2.30pm yesterday when she visited his house and asked for RM2 to buy ice-cream before going off to play with her friends.

“I feel her loss because she was very close to me and often came over to my house to eat and play,” a grieving Aidil was quoted saying.

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has also ordered the relevant authorities to fill-up disused mines with earth, especially those located near residential areas, to avoid untoward incidents.