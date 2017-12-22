Grab’s customers can now hide their phone numbers

Grab Malaysia has introduce a feature that enables customers to mask their phone numbers — Screencap from Grab Malaysia’s emailPETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — Ride-hailing app Grab Malaysia has introduce a feature today for select customers, which allows them to mask their phone numbers for greater privacy and security.

The feature also allows for completely anonymous calls between drivers and passengers.

“Safety is a number one priority for Grab, and we are constantly striving to make sure your booking experience is as safe and secure as possible,” the firm said in its mail to customers.

The process works by showing a sequence random number when a call is made by the passenger, or vice versa instead of the actual phone number.

The feature, however, will not incur any additional call charges and work just like ordinary phone calls.

Both parties can also communicate via the GrabChat app.

In June, the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) had then made it compulsory for “e-hailing” service providers to submit their drivers’ records to it, in addition to implementation of the panic button or “S.O.S” in their applications.

The decision came amid security concerns involving such services, after a Grab driver allegedly raped a female passenger in his car at Bandar Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan.