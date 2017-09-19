GrabCar driver charged with assaulting passenger

A man passes a Grab signage in their office in Singapore September 23, 2016. A driver of the GrabCar ride hailing service pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of assaulting, causing hurt and intimidating his passenger. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19— A driver of the GrabCar ride hailing service pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of assaulting, causing hurt and intimidating his passenger.

Muhamad Izuwan Kamaruddin, 38, was alleged to have committed the offences in a Perodua Myvi car at 11.45am at Hutan Simpan KOMPT.80, Hulu Langat, Ampang, here last September 11.

On the first count, he was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code with assaulting the woman passenger, who is a private college student, with intent to outrage her modesty and faces an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

The second charge, for voluntarily causing hurt on the woman, was made under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides and imprisonment for up to a year, or fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

He was also charged with criminal intimidation with intention to cause fear in the woman, and offence under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, Muhamad Izuwan could face up to two years in prison, or fine, or both, for the offence.

Magistrate Haslinda A. Raof allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 in one surety and also warned against intimidating the victim.

She also set October 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abdul Razak prosecuted, while Muhamad Izuwan, who has a child, was unrepresented. — Bernama