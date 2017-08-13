Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Grab driver arrested for alleged assault of passenger

Sunday August 13, 2017
03:38 PM GMT+8

Police arrested a Grab driver for allegedly assaulting a passenger. ― TODAY file picPolice arrested a Grab driver for allegedly assaulting a passenger. ― TODAY file picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Police arrested a Grab driver yesterday for allegedly assaulting a student.

The Star Online reported the incident occurred at around 5pm after the suspect picked up a Form Five student from her house in Puchong Jaya for a trip to a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

“There was a misunderstanding between the two during the drive and the enraged suspect allegedly assaulted the girl,” Acting Serdang OCPD Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud was reported as saying when he confirmed police had arrested the full-time Grab driver at around 2am on Sunday.

He added the girl had suffered a broken nose.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat told Star Online the suspect would be remanded until Aug 16 to help with investigations.

"We have classified the case as voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Section 325 of the Penal Code," he said.

