Govt’s PR1MA housing a blessing for low and middle-income groups to own houses, say buyers

Housewife Sarafina Zainal and her daughter Nur Atiqah Mohd Nissfu check out the model of the apartment they wish to buy at the Sri Kampar, Perak People’s Housing Project (PR1MA), at Oasis, Ara Damansara, May 6, 2017. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, May 6 — Purchasing a house under the current slowdown in global economy, souring prices of property and houses has made it almost impossible for low and middle income groups to own a house.

However, the introduction of the 1Malaysia People’s Housing Scheme (PR1MA) has served as a blessing to fulfil the dreams of many to buy their own houses at affordable prices since potential buyers can benefit from end-financing provided by financial institutions, Rent-to-Own services and insurance benefits under PR1MA.

Those who have waited to buy their dream house at affordable prices thanked the government for being accepted as eligible buyers of the PR1MA housing scheme.

Buyers are also offered the Skim Pembiayaan Fleksibel (SPEF) or flexible payment scheme at ‘One stop Centre’.

A housewife, Sarafina Zainal Abidin, 52, said she was thankful to the government for being able to buy a family house at an affordable price to fulfil her life-long dream of owning her own house.

“We chose a double-storey terrace house in Prima Kampar, Perak, priced at RM254,000 and has 4 bedrooms and three bathrooms. The price is very reasonable compared with the property prices in the Klang valley.

“We wish to thank the government for introducing such a wonderful scheme for the lower income group,” she told Bernama at the PR1MA Open Day, here today.

Sarafina said since her husband who works at the Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN) Dusun Tua, Kuala Langat would be retiring in 2019, they hoped to buy the house using their Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) savings.

Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia was established under the PR1MA Act 2012 to plan, develop, construct and maintain high-quality housing with lifestyle concepts for middle-income households in key urban centres.

PR1MA homes come in various types and sizes within an integrated community; sensibly designed to suit different household needs. Priced between RM100,000 to RM400,000, you can now own a home that is well within your reach.

Earmarked for development in key strategic urban areas nationwide, PR1MA is open to all Malaysians with a monthly household income between RM2,500 to RM15,000.

Priscilla Stewart, 37, a secretary in a leading hotel in the city said she too was happy and grateful that she was chosen among those eligible to buy a PR1MA house.

“Before applying for a house under PR1MA, I had made several attempts to buy a house in the Klang valley but always rejected since the prices of houses were high and banks were not able to approve my loan.

“Under PR1MA, I was able to choose a studio apartment at Prima Alam Damai, Cheras, priced at RM234,000 and expected to be completed by year end,” said Priscilla from Sarawak.

PR1MA are hosting a two-day ‘Open House’ at the PR1MA Sales Gallery in Oasis Square, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, offering houses at 23 project housing projects under PR1MA, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

Those interested can surf the PR1MA website www.pr1ma.my for more information. — Bernama