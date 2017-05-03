Govt will apply to strike out Anwar’s suit for his release from prison

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― The Malaysian government will apply to strike out a suit by former Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his release from prison for sodomising his former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya, who represented Anwar, said the High Court ordered the application to be filed before May 18 which had been fixed for another case management.

She told reporters this after management of the case before High Court Deputy Registrar Erry Shahriman Nor Aripin.

The proceeding, held in chambers, was also attended by federal counsel Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail, who represented the Malaysian government.

Last April 17, Anwar filed a fresh suit in another attempt to be released from jail. He named the government as the sole defendant.

Among others, he is seeking an order to set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal, dated March 7, 2014, and that of the Federal Court, dated Feb 10, 2015, based on perjured evidence by Mohd Saiful.

Anwar was initially acquitted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on January 9, 2012, but the Court of Appeal reversed the acquittal and sentenced him to five years jail.

On February 10, 2015, the Federal Court dismissed his appeal and upheld the conviction and sentence.

In the statement of claim, Anwar stated that Mohd Saiful had given perjured evidence, which to the knowledge of the defendant (government) was false, yet the defendant relied on and perpetuated the perjury to its advantage.

He claimed that the government had knowledge that the sodomy act by him was fabricated by Mohd Saiful.

Anwar said due to the fraud, the judgment of the Court of Appeal and Federal Court was invalid and should be set aside as provided under Section 44 of the Evidence Act.

He is also seeking costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

Anwar is currently serving his five-year jail sentence at the Sungai Buloh Prison for sodomising Mohd Saiful at Unit 11-5-1, Kondominium Desa Damansara, Jalan Setiakasih, Bukit Damansara here between 3.10pm and 4.30pm on June 26, 2008. ― Bernama