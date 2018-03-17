Govt welcomes proposal to raise travel restriction tax arrears limit

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government welcomes the proposal by the PAC to raise the tax arrears limit of RM2,000 to RM10,000. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonBAGAN DATUK, March 17 — The government welcomes the proposal by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to raise the tax arrears limit of RM2,000, which restrict individual taxpayers from travelling abroad, to RM10,000.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the limit would allow more individuals to go overseas compared to the current ruling set by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

He explained that the move would at least mitigate the burden of the people, especially those who needed to go abroad for worship or other important affairs.

“The PAC’s proposal is highly welcomed and I will monitor its implementation if it is agreed to be adopted anytime soon.

“Prior to this, those who wish to perform worship (overseas) had to apply for a temporary exemption from the Insolvency Department and the process is very cumbersome,” he said after launching the Kelab Usahawan Sahabat Amanah Ikhtiar Bagan Datuk (Kusabda) at the Datuk Lope Hashim Hall here today.

A total of 1,000 Kusabda members attended the programme, which also saw Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) executive chairman Dr Zubir Harun present.

Prior to this, PAC chairman Datuk Seri Hassan Ariffin had said the tax arrears limit of no less than RM2,000 for individuals executed by the IRB, was not appropriate with the current economic situation.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said he would instructed the Immigration Department director-general to implement the move once the operational decision had been obtained.

In fact, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk MP, also called on all parties to support the proposal, as it clearly would benefit the people.

Meanwhile, in his speech, he praised AIM’s management for being able to give out loans to more deserving people.

“AIM’’s achievement is the best example apart from Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, because AIM has a more structured organisation, transparent administration and more profitability.

“AIM has now become an exemplary model for developing countries, and this is a commitment that AIM is not just implementing fund management and planning through micro-credit, but is a socio-economic programme to improve the economic standard of poor families and get them out of poverty,” he added. — Bernama