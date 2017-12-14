Govt urged to order recall of suspected fake infant formula

Senator Datuk Fahariyah Md Nordin said manufacturers and distributors must make a new tagging to differentiate between the fake and genuine milk. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― The government has been urged to take appropriate action and order the recall of suspected fake infant formula from the market without waiting for confirmation from the Chemistry Department.

Senator Datuk Fahariyah Md Nordin said consumers must also be duly provided a guideline on how to tell whether or not an essential product such as milk was genuine.

“There must be a way or action to compel the company concerned to recall the product from the market immediately.

“It is not adequate for the company to just explain on Facebook on how to identify whether the milk formula is fake,” she said in Dewan Negara during the winding up of the Supply Bill 2018 debate for the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) here yesterday.

She said manufacturers and distributors must make a new tagging to differentiate between the fake and genuine milk.

“I also urge the infant formula producer to take responsibility and recall the product, replace and repackage, and label it with a sticker to show it’s genuine,” she said.

The media recently reported that KPDNKK seized 210 boxes of infant formula believed to be fake, worth RM42,000 after raiding five drug stores and convenience around Iskandar Puteri and Skudai in Johor following a report that a baby suffered severe vomiting after consuming the product on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Deputy Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the ministry was still awaiting the Chemistry Department’s report on the contents of the infant formula seized in Johor recently.

“Appropriate action will be taken against the culprit if the milk is confirmed to be fake, he said. ― Bernama