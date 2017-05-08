Govt under Umno leadership portrays true image of Islam, says Hishammuddin

Umno vice-president who is also Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Defence, May 8, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Malaysia’s image as a country championing true concept of Islam continues to be recognised by the presence of more leaders from Arab countries on official visits here.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the visits included those by King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, and King of Bahrain, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa in recent times, demonstrating that the national agenda to translate the true image of Islam was being practised here.

“We have also been informed that the Saudi crown prince and Emir of Qatar will make an official visit, and the Prime Minister’s Office will announce these important visits in the near future.

“In fact, the establishment of the King Salman Centre of International Peace is very important in a world full of divide and a skewed perception of Islam,” he said in an interview in conjunction with Umno’s 71st anniversary here today.

The presence of the Arab world leaders here could be described as the “linking of a like-minded people” in order to promote tolerance, harmony and moderation as the true image of Islam, he added.

Hishammuddin, who is also defence minister and Sembrong MP said all these would not be possible without the wisdom and leadership of the federal government under Umno and the Barisan Nasional.

In addition, he said, Malaysia was in talks with Saudi Arabia to conduct military exercises.

At the Asean level, he said Malaysia, known as the gateway to the region had good relations with its neighbours and it was very important to curb the advance of the terrorists such as Daesh and Aby Sayyaf, who were trying to hide behind the image of Islam.

“And once again, all the strong diplomatic relations is the result of Umno’s struggles during the 71 years of its establishment,” noted Hishammuddin.

Touching on relations between Umno and PAS, which was looking good at the moment, he said it showed that both parties were matured enough and put the interests of the nation and religion above personal interests. — Bernama