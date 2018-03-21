Govt to implement redevelopment of old houses, minister says

Tan Sri Noh Omar said a new legislation and a special body would be created to ensure the smooth redevelopment of the houses involved so that there would be no objections or protests by certain people. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliMELAKA, March 21 — The government through the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will be implementing the redevelopment of old houses for the comfort and benefit of the people in the country, says its Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said a new legislation and a special body would be created to ensure the smooth redevelopment of the houses involved so that there would be no objections or protests by certain people.

“We found there are many old houses more than 20 years old which were suitable in the past...some houses have only one room with a built-up area of 600 sq ft.

“Maybe, we can use the Public Housing Management Corporation to manage the redevelopment of the houses involved,” he told reporters after officiating the Krubong People’s Housing Project (PPR) here tonight.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, State Housing, Urban Wellbeing, Local Government and Environment Committee deputy chairman cum Paya Rumput assemblyman Datuk Sazali Muhd Din.

The RM101 million Krubong PPR project involves 600 units of low cost apartments with a built-up area of 700 sq ft each. — Bernama