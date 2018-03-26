Govt tables anti-fake news Bill for first reading

The proposed law seeks to penalise those who create, offer, circulate, print and publish fake news or publications containing fake news with a jail term of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of RM500,000, or both. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The government tabled its Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 for the first reading in Parliament today.

Those found guilty of persisting in spreading fake news will be further subject to a fine of RM300,000 for every day the “offence” is committed.

According to the Bill, fake news is interpreted as any news, information, data and reports which is or are wholly or partly false whether in the form of features, visuals or audio recordings or in any other form capable of suggesting words or ideas.