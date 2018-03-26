Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Govt tables anti-fake news Bill for first reading

BY KENNETH TEE

Monday March 26, 2018
11:48 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Asean safe harbour in trade war, Malaysian auto stocks favouredAsean safe harbour in trade war, Malaysian auto stocks favoured

The Edit: Watch this new TV spot for Channing Tatum’s ‘Smallfoot’The Edit: Watch this new TV spot for Channing Tatum’s ‘Smallfoot’

The Edit: How an airport lounge can transform your flying experienceThe Edit: How an airport lounge can transform your flying experience

The Edit: South Korea wants pop star Psy to play in the NorthThe Edit: South Korea wants pop star Psy to play in the North

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The proposed law seeks to penalise those who create, offer, circulate, print and publish fake news or publications containing fake news with a jail term of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of RM500,000, or both. — AFP picThe proposed law seeks to penalise those who create, offer, circulate, print and publish fake news or publications containing fake news with a jail term of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of RM500,000, or both. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The government tabled its Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 for the first reading in Parliament today.

The proposed law seeks to penalise those who create, offer, circulate, print and publish fake news or publications containing fake news with a jail term of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of RM500,000, or both.

Those found guilty of persisting in spreading fake news will be further subject to a fine of RM300,000 for every day the “offence” is committed.

According to the Bill, fake news is interpreted as any news, information, data and reports which is or are wholly or partly false whether in the form of features, visuals or audio recordings or in any other form capable of suggesting words or ideas.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram