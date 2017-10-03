Govt spends RM1.6b annually on treatment cost for kidney patients, says deputy minister

File picture shows Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya (right) visiting the Province Wellesley Renal Medifund Dialysis centre in Bukit Mertajam, March 5, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Oct 3 — The government spends about RM1.6 billion each year on the treatment cost for 40,000 kidney patients in the country, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahya.

He said that as many as 3.6 million people were diagnosed with diabetes that could lead to kidney failure and, if not contained, it would contribute to an increase of up to 7,000 kidney patients in the coming year.

“Every year, the Ministry of Health records an increase of 6,000 to 7,000 new kidney patients.

“The treatment cost including for dialysis (156 times) and medication for a kidney patient is around RM40,000 a year,” he told reporters after opening the mini seminar and Food Service Healthcare Day Exhibition 2017 here today.

Dr Hilmi said the number of deaths recorded in government hospitals was largely due to non-communicable diseases. In light of this, the ministry was now focusing on preventive measures rather than on curing and various health screenings are being conducted nationwide for people to detect non-communicable diseases from the early stage. — Bernama