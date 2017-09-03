Govt sets up website to get inputs from people in preparation of Budget 2018

Input from 14 categories on the Budget 2018 website will be presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in October. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The government has set up a special interative website, https://bajet2018.najibrazak.com, to get inputs from the people in the preparation of the 2018 Budget.

In a statement today, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Sariffuddin, said just like in the previous years, the feedback and suggestions from the people had always played an important role in the preparation of the national budget.

The website would be opened from September 4 to to September 18, 2017, he said.

“There are 14 categories in the website which are of relevance and importance to be presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on October 27, 2017,” he said.

He said among them were the digital economy, the cost of living, housing and urban life, healthcare services, transport and infrastructure, rural development, environment and agriculture, youth and sports, culture and tourism, public safety and transparency.

He said the people were encouraged to provide inputs in the preparation of Budget 2018. — Bernama