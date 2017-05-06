Last updated Saturday, May 06, 2017 3:41 pm GMT+8

Govt proposes blue ocean entrepreneurs town in Sabah

Saturday May 6, 2017
03:05 PM GMT+8

KOTA KINABALU, May 6 — The federal government has proposed the establishment of a Blue Ocean Entrepreneurs Town in Sabah, specifically to provide opportunities for the younger generation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said such a town will be the second in the country after Borneo744 in Kuching, Sarawak.

“We (Federal government) hope an entrepreneurs town will provide more space and opportunities just for the younger generation (in Sabah) to undertake business,” he said when launching the Gathering of Rising Entrepreneurs, Act Together  Programme (Great) 2017 here today.

Najib also announced the implementation of the  ”Impact-Driven Enterprise Accreditation (IDEA)” programme  by the  Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC) from this July.

He said the main objective of the programme is to confer social entrepreneurship recognition to impact focused companies, and at the same time, provide courses to uplift their capabilities.

“Through this effort, a registry of capable social entrepreneurship companies will be created,” he added.

Najib said the Sabah Entrepreneurship Institutions Council (Makisa) will be formed as a liaison body between Institutions Of Higher Education (IPT) and corporate bodies for entrepreneurship programmes.

Through the Council, such programmes at the IPT level will be more streamlined, he added. — Bernama

