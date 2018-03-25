Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Govt opens up more opportunities for Orang Asli in agriculture

Sunday March 25, 2018
11:45 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Hedy Lamarr’s amazing double life as scientist, inventorThe Edit: Hedy Lamarr’s amazing double life as scientist, inventor

France mourns ‘hero’ hostage-swap policeman after terror attackFrance mourns ‘hero’ hostage-swap policeman after terror attack

The Edit: A lump on the back that turned out to be TBThe Edit: A lump on the back that turned out to be TB

Lawyer says ‘Datin’ in maid abuse case did not run away from courtLawyer says ‘Datin’ in maid abuse case did not run away from court

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the opportunities through plantation, livestock, fisheries and agro-based industry were aimed at raising the standard of living and income of the minority group. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the opportunities through plantation, livestock, fisheries and agro-based industry were aimed at raising the standard of living and income of the minority group. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPASIR SALAK, March 25 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry has opened more opportunities for Orang Asli community in the country to venture into agriculture, said Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

He said the opportunities through plantation, livestock, fisheries and agro-based industry were aimed at raising the standard of living and income of the minority group.

“The government is committed to enhance the welfare of the Orang Asli to ensure that they will not be left behind, so they have to grab the opportunities,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Gelombang  Tani Nasional (GTN) 2018 Semarak Tani Orang Asli @ Pasir Salak’ at the Redang Punggur Orang Asli Settlement here last night.

Also present were Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) director-general Dr Mohamad Roff Mohd Noor and Fisheries Department deputy director-general (Management) Datuk Dr Bah Piyan Tan.

Tajuddin, who is also Pasir Salak member of parliament, said priority was also given to Orang Asli in entrepreneurship by providing various programmes and assistance to them.

“We give equal opportunities to Orang Asli to venture into entrepreneurship as other races in the country. We are ready to help, in terms of training and financial assistance through Tekun (National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund) and Agro Bank,” he said. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram