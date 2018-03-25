Govt opens up more opportunities for Orang Asli in agriculture

Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the opportunities through plantation, livestock, fisheries and agro-based industry were aimed at raising the standard of living and income of the minority group. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPASIR SALAK, March 25 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry has opened more opportunities for Orang Asli community in the country to venture into agriculture, said Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

“The government is committed to enhance the welfare of the Orang Asli to ensure that they will not be left behind, so they have to grab the opportunities,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Gelombang Tani Nasional (GTN) 2018 Semarak Tani Orang Asli @ Pasir Salak’ at the Redang Punggur Orang Asli Settlement here last night.

Also present were Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) director-general Dr Mohamad Roff Mohd Noor and Fisheries Department deputy director-general (Management) Datuk Dr Bah Piyan Tan.

Tajuddin, who is also Pasir Salak member of parliament, said priority was also given to Orang Asli in entrepreneurship by providing various programmes and assistance to them.

“We give equal opportunities to Orang Asli to venture into entrepreneurship as other races in the country. We are ready to help, in terms of training and financial assistance through Tekun (National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund) and Agro Bank,” he said. — Bernama