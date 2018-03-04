Govt not reducing number of civil servants, says Public Service Dept D-G

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman said the issue of reducing the number of civil servants never arose under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama picBALIK PULAU, March 4 — The government has no intentions of reducing the number of civil servants in the country as the opposition plans.

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman said the issue never arose under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Every year, we open up jobs into the civil service, we estimate that each year about 35,000 will retire, either on mandatory retirement, for health reasons or early retirement.

“As such, the government will take in the same number of employees based on the same requirements. So there is no question of posts in the civil service being frozen, it does not arise at all,” he told reporters after presenting aid to repair houses at three homes of civil servants in Pondok Upeh here today.

Commenting further, Zainal said the government had also never blocked employment opportunities (in the civil service), adding that these opportunities always existed.

“So, anyone who has the necessary qualifications can apply to the Public Service Commission for a job,” he said.

He added that the government was also looking at creating key posts to meet the needs of the future such as the challenge of megatrends and industrial revolution 4.0, while focusing on areas like scientific data.

Meanwhile, on the programme today, Zainal Rahim said it was a collaboration with the State Development Office, the office of the State Secretary, and the district office, with the aim of taking a closer look at the problems faced by the local people.

“Today, we saw that the problems in the homes of civil servants such as roofing which had to be repaired, some were given aid of RM10,000, some RM20,000, depending on the damage. We also visited civil servants who were sick and gave assistance,” he said. — Bernama