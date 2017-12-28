Govt lost RM2.5b in taxes to fake agents, Customs says

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said some RM1.06 billion was lost this year alone on taxable items worth up to RM731 million. — Reuters picPETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — Malaysia lost RM2.5 billion in taxes over the past three years to forwarding and shipping agents who use fake information on documents to smuggle in goods, Customs director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said.

Subromaniam said some RM1.06 billion was lost this year alone on taxable items worth up to RM731 million, The Star reported today.

“The three top smuggling hot-spots are Port Klang, Bukit Kayu Hitam and Sibu.

“The main culprits are forwarding agents, shopping agents and freight forwarders, while the number of errant companies is small compared to the total number of companies licensed, their activities are backed by syndicates,” he was quoted saying at a news conference here yesterday.

The same daily also reported Subromaniam saying at another news conference in Sibu, Sarawak that 20 forwarding agents nationwide are at risk of having their licenses revoked due to fraudulent practices.