Govt launches special hotline on human trafficking

SUBANG JAYA, July 30 — A special hotline was launched today for the public to provide information on human trafficking.

Chairman of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Council (MAPO), Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim said the special hotline, which could be reached at 03-80008000 from 7.30am to 9pm every day, was launched under the 1Malaysia One Call Centre (1MOCC).

The public could also contact the hotline after the operation hours to record their complaints and the recording would be received by the duty officer the following day, he told a media conference after the launch which was held in conjunction with the World Anti-Human Trafficking Day here.

He said all information and complaints would be channelled to the relevant agencies for further action.

Alwi, who is also the Home Ministry secretary-general, said the government would also collaborate with an organisation called Project Liber8 to organise a programme known as Advoc8 Hack which would target on youth participation to develop a prototype application to curb human trafficking.

Also present were 1MOCC director Yusliza Mohd Yusof and Liber8 president and founder, New Su Shern. — Bernama