Govt doesn’t discriminate against any community, says Salleh

Salleh said the people in the country were free to practise their religion and festivities. — Bernama picTENOM, Jan 20 — The government has never discriminated any community based on colour, religion or race, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the people in the country were free to practise their religion and festivities.

“This is the promise we made when we formed this country (Malaysia). The government will always protect all communities and religions without any discrimination, and this will always be protected.

“The government will ensure that no festival and rights of any community in the country, including Sabah, are stopped or neglected because Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is a leader who respects the spirit of independence,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the Chinese New Year 2017 Unicorn Dragon and Lion Dance Festival at Tenom and Kemabong here tonight.

Also present were Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Radin Malleh, Tenom MP Datuk Raime Unggi and Kemabong State Assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang.

On the event, Salleh said the Chinese New Year was always celebrated by all races and religions in Sabah annually.

“This proves that people of all races, cultures and religions are always respectful of one another. As such, I hope these cultural practices are continued for the sake of national harmony,” he said after announcing a RM20,000 allocation for the beautification of Pekan Tenom for the Chinese New Year.

Earlier, Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer attended a dinner event with Umno leaders of the Tenom division.

At the event, he urged all party leaders and members at division level to continue working together and be united.

“We have to continue working together to help the government clarify any issue which comes up. At the same time, strong support must be given to leaders, both at state or federal level,” he said. — Bernama