Govt department officer claims trial to corruption

IPOH, Sept 28 — An assistant officer at the National Unity and Integration Department pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of receiving a bribe last year.

Abdul Kadar K. Sikinthar Bacha, 48, was charged with receiving RM5,000 from C. Samugam, 63, supposedly to be given to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer as an inducement to help resolve a case related to the Taiping MACC.

The offence was allegedly committed at the K .Pitchai Company, Jalan Barrack in Taiping at 2pm on July 26 in 2016.

Abdul Kadar is charged under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009 and upon conviction, liable to be punished under Section 24 of the same act which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MACC deputy public prosecutor R. Kumuthambal proposed bail of RM20,000 in one surety.

Judge S. Indra Nehru set bail at RM18,000 in one surety and ordered the accused to report himself at the nearest MACC office once a month.

The court fixed October 5 for mention and for the accused to appoint a lawyer. — Bernama