Govt approves RM1m for flood mitigation in Semporna

Sunday March 25, 2018
05:21 PM GMT+8

SEMPORNA, March 25 — The federal government has approved the construction of a flood mitigation project at Kampung Labuan Sanang in the Bugaya state constituency, Semporna which involves an allocation of RM1 million.

Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said the project would solve the flood woes in Labuan Sanang, Sakong Besar as well as Bugaya Laut and Darat areas.

“The allocation is under the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department,” he told reporters after performing the ground-breaking for the project here today.

Ramlee, who is also Bugaya assemblyman, said the Barisan Nasional government had showed great concern for the people of Semporna and always tried to meet their needs. — Bernama

