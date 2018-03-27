Govt appoints humanitarian attache to Bangaldesh to manage Rohingya aid

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― The government has appointed a humanitarian attache to Bangladesh to ensure that the aid sent to Rohingya refugees at Cox’s Bazar can be managed effectively, says Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said the attache would be stationed in Dhaka.

“The name of the attache will be officially announced later. (The appointment) the humanitarian attache is a manifestation of our earnest efforts to continue helping the Rohingya refugees,” he said when winding-up the Supplementary Supply Bill (2017) 2018 at the committee stage for the Foreign Ministry at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

In October last year, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the proposed appointment of the humanitarian attache from the National Security Council had been approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Meanwhile, in response to a proposal to appoint an honorary consul to Gaza, Palestine which was brought up by Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (PKR-Tumpat), Reezal Merican said he would bring the matter to the cabinet.

“I agree (with the proposal) and will bring up the matter to the highest level of leadership,” he said.

The supplementary bill was then passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. ― Bernama