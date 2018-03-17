Govt allocates RM279m for rural development projects in Kelantan

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said among the projects were the rural electricity supply which would start in April in six villages. — Bernama picMACHANG, March 17 — The federal government has allocated a total of RM279 million for the development of various rural infrastructure projects in Kelantan this year, an increase from RM265 million allocated last year.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said among the projects were the rural electricity supply which would start in April in six villages with an allocation of RM5.4 million.

“For village street lights project, 4,060 street lights will be installed in the state, among others, to reduce crime,” he told reporters after launching the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the tube well, water tower and main pipe in Kampung Pasir Senor, Temangan here today.

He said four rural water supply development projects in the state had been approved this year, with an estimated cost of RM42 million.

In addition, Ismail Sabri said the federal government had also approved four new rural road projects with an estimated cost of RM68 million as well as nine rural road extension projects with an estimated cost of RM368.75 million, which were in various stages of implementation.

On the construction of the tube well, water tower and main pipe installation, he said the project, which was expected to be completed in the middle of next year, would provide additional clean water supply to some 10,000 users who have been facing low water pressure problem and unstable supply. — Bernama